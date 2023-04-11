EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 11.04.2023 / 17:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 LONDON, 10.4.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 7.4.2023 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through financial/other both in % number of attached to instruments (7.B.1 + (7.A + voting shares (7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B) rights of issuer Resulting 3,18 % 0,76 % 3,94 % 111 732 situation on the 343 date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 3,26 % 0,87 % 4,12 % previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) AT0000831706 3 554 404 3,18 % SUBTOTAL A 3 554 404 3,18 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Date Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised Secutiries Lent N/A N/A 460 239 0,41 % SUBTOTAL B.1 460 239 0,41 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number % of instrument Date Period Settlement of voting rights voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 389 844 0,35 % SUBTOTAL B.2 389 844 0,35 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entityand does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/otherinstruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled Shares Financial/other Total by No. held instruments of directly held directly both (%) (%) (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock 1 Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock 3 Financial 2 Management, Inc. BlackRock 4 International 3 Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey 5 International 4 Holdings L.P. BlackRock 6 Australia 5 Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment 7 Management 6 (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger, 1 LLC BlackRock 9 Investment 8 Management, LLC BlackRock 10 (Singapore) 5 Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock 11 (Singapore) 10 Limited 12 BlackRock 5 Holdco 3, LLC 13 BlackRock 12 Cayman 1 LP BlackRock 14 Cayman West 13 Bay Finco Limited BlackRock 15 Cayman West 14 Bay IV Limited 16 BlackRock 15 Group Limited BlackRock 17 Finance Europe 16 Limited BlackRock 18 Investment 17 Management (UK) Limited 19 BlackRock 17 (Netherlands) B.V. 20 BlackRock Asset 19 Management Deutschland AG 21 BlackRock Advisors (UK) 17 Limited 22 BlackRock 12 Canada Holdings LP 23 BlackRock Canada 22 Holdings ULC 24 BlackRock Asset 23 Management Canada Limited 25 BlackRock 3 Holdco 4, LLC 26 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 25 27 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 26 28 BlackRock Fund Advisors 27 29 BlackRock Institutional TrustCompany, 27 National Association 30 Amethyst Intermediate 9 LLC 31 Aperio Holdings LLC 30 32 Aperio Group, 31 LLC 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4% LONDON am 10.4.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 11.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1604979 11.04.2023 CET/CEST