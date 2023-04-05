EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 05.04.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 LONDON, 4.4.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 3.4.2023 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total of Total rights through financial/other both in number of attached to instruments (7.B.1 + % (7.A + voting shares (7.A) 7.B.2) 7.B) rights of issuer Resulting 3,26 % 0,87 % 4,12 % 111 732 situation on the 343 date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 3,96 % 3,15 % 0,82 % previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect(Sec 133 Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) BörseG BörseG 2018) 2018) 2018) AT0000831706 3 641 306 3,26 % SUBTOTAL A 3 641 306 3,26 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Number of voting rights % of instrument Date Period that may be acquired if voting the instrument rights isexercised Securities Lent N/A N/A 565 750 0,51 % SUBTOTAL B.1 565 750 0,51 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Cash Number % of instrument Date Period Settlement of votingrights voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 401 587 0,36 % SUBTOTAL B.2 401 587 0,36 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly Shares Financial/other Total controlled held instruments of by No. directly held directly (%) both (%) (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. 1 3 BlackRock Financial 2 Management, Inc. 4 BlackRock International 3 Holdings, Inc. 5 BR Jersey International 4 Holdings L.P. 6 BlackRockAustralia Holdco 5 Pty. Ltd. 7 BlackRock Investment 6 Management (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger,LLC 1 9 BlackRock Investment 8 Management, LLC 10 BlackRock (Singapore) 5 Holdco Pte. Ltd. 11 BlackRock (Singapore) 10 Limited 12 BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC 5 13 BlackRock 12 Cayman 1 LP 14 BlackRockCayman West 13 Bay Finco Limited 15 BlackRock 14 Cayman West Bay IV Limited 16 BlackRock Group Limited 15 17 BlackRockFinance Europe 16 Limited 18 BlackRock Investment 17 Management (UK) Limited 19 BlackRock 17 (Netherlands) B.V. 20 BlackRock Asset 19 Management Deutschland AG 21 BlackRockAdvisors (UK) 17 Limited 22 BlackRock 12 Canada Holdings LP 23 BlackRock Canada 22 Holdings ULC 24 BlackRock Asset 23 Management Canada Limited 25 BlackRock 3 Holdco 4, LLC 26 BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC 25 27 BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. 26 28 BlackRock Fund Advisors 27 29 BlackRock Institutional TrustCompany, 27 National Association 30 Amethyst Intermediate 9 LLC 31 Aperio Holdings LLC 30 32 Aperio Group, 31 LLC 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4% LONDON am 4.4.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 05.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1601329 05.04.2023 CET/CEST