Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EQS-AFR: WOFIN Wohnungsfinanzierungs GmbH: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: WOFIN Wohnungsfinanzierungs GmbH / Release of Financial Reports WOFIN Wohnungsfinanzierungs GmbH: Release of a Financial report 04.04.2023 / 11:31 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ WOFIN Wohnungsfinanzierungs GmbH hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.sozialbau.at/unternehmen/wofin/ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: WOFIN Wohnungsfinanzierungs GmbH Lindengasse 55 1070 Vienna Austria   End of News EQS News Service 1600925  04.04.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.sozialbau.at/unternehmen/wofin/

VERBREITUNG üBER EQS GROUP NEWS-SERVICE UNTER AUSSCHLIEßLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS.

EQS-AFR: WOFIN Wohnungsfi...

  • WOFIN Wohnungsfinanzierungs GmbH

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    EQS


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: