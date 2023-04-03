EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Wienerberger AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 03.04.2023 / 16:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Gerhard HANKE 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Member of the Managing Board b) Initial notification / Initial notification amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wienerberger AG b) LEI 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type 4 of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the a) financial instrument, Share type of instrument Identification ISIN AT0000831706 code Acquisition within the framework of an employee participation program within the meaning of Nature of the Nature of the Art. 19 Para. 6 lit e of the b) transaction Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (matching model: the acquisition of 2 shares (= investment shares) entitles to the allocation of one free share (= matching share) each. Price(s) Volume(s) Investment shares: The price is based on the reference price (average of the closing c) Price(s) and volume(s) prices of the 8 trading tbd (based on the days following the end of reference the offer period (starting price) with 2023-04-03). The investment amounts to EUR 9,000. Depending on the Matching shares: 0 number of investment shares acquired d) Aggregated Information Price(s) Aggregated Volume e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-31 f) Place of the Vienna transaction ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 03.04.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 82267 03.04.2023 CET/CEST