EQS-NVR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DISCLOSURE OF THE AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND NUMBER OF SHARE

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Share capital, number of shares AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DISCLOSURE OF THE AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND NUMBER OF SHARE 31.03.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG

Vienna, March 31, 2023 Pursuant to article 135(1) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 ("Börsegesetz 2018"), AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG ("Company") hereby discloses that as a result of the completion of the cross border merger by absorption by the Company of its subsidiary INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A. and the increase of its capital by €1,314,867 each based on the respective resolutions of the general meeting on 30 January 2023, both with effectiveness as of 17 March 2023, its share capital now amounts to €18,176,934 divided into 18,176,934 ordinary, bearer shares with voting rights and with a nominal value of €1 each. It is noted that pursuant to article 130 of Börsegesetz 2018, the shareholders that acquire or dispose shares in the Company and as a result of such acquisition or disposal the proportion of the voting rights held in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the thresholds of 4% 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40%, 45%, 50%, 75 % and 90% must notify such changes in major holdings and voting rights to the competent Austrian Capital Market supervisory authority (Finanzmarktaufsichtsbehörde; "FMA"), the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse) as well as the Company. Information about the notification procedures is available on the FMA's website under the following link: [1] https://www.fma.gv.at/en/capital-markets/disclosure-requirements/major-holdings/; shareholders may contact the IR Director of the Company under the below contact details for further information. This announcement is neither intended as nor does constitute legal advice; shareholders are recommended to seek legal advice for the purposes of providing the required notifications. Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357 E-Mail: d.tzelepis @ austriacard.com Website: www.austriacard.com ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market) Athens Exchange (main market)