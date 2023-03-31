EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 29.3.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 28.3.2023 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total Total number rights through of both of voting attached to financial/other in % rights of shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + (7.A + issuer 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation 3,28 % 0,79 % 4,06 % 111 732 343 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 3,19 % 0,79 % 3,97 % previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 3 660 813 3,28 % SUBTOTAL A 3 660 813 3,28 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised Securities Lent N/A N/A 455 577 0,41 % SUBTOTAL B.1 455 577 0,41 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number of % of instrument Date Period Cash voting voting Settlement rights rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 423 708 0,38 % SUBTOTAL B.2 423 708 0,38 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Shares Financial/other Total No. Name Directly controlled held instruments held of by No. directly directly (%) both (%) (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 1 2, Inc. BlackRock 3 Financial 2 Management, Inc. BlackRock 4 International 3 Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey 5 International 4 Holdings L.P. BlackRock 6 Australia Holdco 5 Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment 7 Management 6 (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger, 1 LLC BlackRock 9 Investment 8 Management, LLC BlackRock 10 (Singapore) 5 Holdco Pte. Ltd. 11 BlackRock HK 10 Holdco Limited BlackRock Asset 12 Management North 11 Asia Limited BlackRock 13 (Singapore) 10 Limited 14 BlackRock Holdco 5 3, LLC 15 BlackRock Cayman 14 1 LP BlackRock Cayman 16 West Bay Finco 15 Limited BlackRock Cayman 17 West Bay IV 16 Limited 18 BlackRock Group 17 Limited 19 BlackRock Finance 18 Europe Limited BlackRock 20 Investment 19 Management (UK) Limited BlackRock 21 (Netherlands) 19 B.V. BlackRock Asset 22 Management 21 Deutschland AG BlackRock 23 Advisors (UK) 19 Limited 24 BlackRock Canada 14 Holdings LP 25 BlackRock Canada 24 Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset 26 Management Canada 25 Limited 27 BlackRock Holdco 3 4, LLC 28 BlackRock Holdco 27 6, LLC BlackRock 29 Delaware Holdings 28 Inc. 30 BlackRock Fund 29 Advisors BlackRock Institutional 31 Trust Company, 29 National Association 32 Amethyst 9 Intermediate LLC 33 Aperio Holdings 32 LLC 34 Aperio Group, LLC 33 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going above 4% London am 29.3.2023