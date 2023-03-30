Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 30.03.2023 / 12:32 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nikolaos Lykos 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type 4 of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD instrument, type of instrument HOLDINGS AG   Identification code AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction acquisition c) Price(s) in Euros Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 11.7 918   11.8 300     11.87 200     11.9 110     11.99 2,080     11.998 4,810     12.00 10,424 d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 11.9786 EUR 18,842 units e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-29; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)   ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed;   End of News EQS News Service 82145  30.03.2023 CET/CEST

  • AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

