EQS-AFR: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG / Release of Financial Reports VOLKSBANK WIEN AG: Release of a Financial report 30.03.2023 / 10:24 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ VOLKSBANK WIEN AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.volksbankwien.at/jfb_2022 Language: English Address: [2] https://www.volksbankwien.at/afr_2022 Remarks: - ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG Dietrichgasse 25 1030 Vienna Austria Internet: volksbankwien.at   End of News EQS News Service 1596995  30.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.volksbankwien.at/jfb_2022 2. https://www.volksbankwien.at/afr_2022

