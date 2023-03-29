EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Wienerberger AG Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 29.03.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 28.3.2023 Overview o Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: BlackRock, Inc. City: Wilmington Country: USA 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 27.3.2023 6. Total positions % of voting % of voting rights Total Total number rights through of both of voting attached to financial/other in % rights of shares (7.A) instruments (7.B.1 + (7.A + issuer 7.B.2) 7.B) Resulting situation 3,19 % 0,79 % 3,97 % 111 732 343 on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 3,53 % 0,59 % 4,12 % previous notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 3 558 917 3,19 % SUBTOTAL A 3 558 917 3,19 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may rights be acquired if the instrument is exercised Securities Lent N/A N/A 455 577 0,41 % SUBTOTAL B.1 455 577 0,41 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number of % of instrument Date Period Cash voting voting Settlement rights rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 425 789 0,38 % SUBTOTAL B.2 425 789 0,38 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: o Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Shares Financial/other Total No. Name Directly controlled held instruments held of by No. directly directly (%) both (%) (%) 1 BlackRock, Inc. 2 BlackRock Holdco 1 2, Inc. BlackRock 3 Financial 2 Management, Inc. BlackRock 4 International 3 Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey 5 International 4 Holdings L.P. BlackRock 6 Australia Holdco 5 Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment 7 Management 6 (Australia) Limited 8 Trident Merger, 1 LLC BlackRock 9 Investment 8 Management, LLC BlackRock 10 (Singapore) 5 Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock 11 (Singapore) 10 Limited 12 BlackRock Holdco 5 3, LLC 13 BlackRock Cayman 12 1 LP BlackRock Cayman 14 West Bay Finco 13 Limited BlackRock Cayman 15 West Bay IV 14 Limited 16 BlackRock Group 15 Limited 17 BlackRock Finance 16 Europe Limited BlackRock 18 Investment 17 Management (UK) Limited BlackRock 19 (Netherlands) 17 B.V. BlackRock Asset 20 Management 19 Deutschland AG BlackRock 21 Advisors (UK) 17 Limited 22 BlackRock Canada 12 Holdings LP 23 BlackRock Canada 22 Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset 24 Management Canada 23 Limited 25 BlackRock Holdco 3 4, LLC 26 BlackRock Holdco 25 6, LLC BlackRock 27 Delaware Holdings 26 Inc. 28 BlackRock Fund 27 Advisors BlackRock Institutional 29 Trust Company, 27 National Association 30 Amethyst 9 Intermediate LLC 31 Aperio Holdings 30 LLC 32 Aperio Group, LLC 31 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The disclosure obligation arose due to total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. going below 4% London am 28.3.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 1595009 29.03.2023 CET/CEST