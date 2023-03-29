EQS-AGM: ANDRITZ AG’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.10 per share

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting ANDRITZ AG’s Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.10 per share 29.03.2023 / 13:09 CET/CEST Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ GRAZ, MARCH 29, 2023. The 116^th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG was held in Graz today. The shareholders approved a dividend of EUR 2.10 per share for the financial year 2022 (financial year 2021: EUR 1.65 per share). The ex-dividend date is March 31, 2023, and the date of dividend payment is April 5, 2023. All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders present at the General Meeting. – End – STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD This stock exchange release is available for download at andritz.com/news. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Susan Trast Vice President, Group Corporate Communications & Marketing [1]susan.trast @ andritz.com [2]andritz.com Stefan Schantl Head of Investor Relations [3]stefan.schantl @ andritz.com [4]andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for many different industries and end-markets. Sustainability is an essential part of the business strategy and of the company culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ wishes to make the largest possible contribution towards a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ ranks among the global market leaders in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are main pillars of the company’s business strategy for achieving long-term growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0 Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415 E-mail: welcome @ andritz.com Internet: www.andritz.com ISIN: AT0000730007 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) End of News EQS News Service 1595827 29.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. susan.trast @ andritz.com 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f26785b9f1adff6d1f459649b7f188ee&application_id=1595827&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. stefan.schantl @ andritz.com 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f26785b9f1adff6d1f459649b7f188ee&application_id=1595827&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news