EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.03.2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nikolaos Lykos 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each 4 type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD instrument, type of instrument HOLDINGS AG Identification code AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction aquisition c) Price(s) in Euros Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 11.39 100 11.45 113 11.46 201 11.478 100 11.48 1.329 11.53 75 11.55 1.109 11.6 285 11.69 500 11.698 1.103 11.7 3.375 11.74 130 11.75 400 11.8 800 11.87 1.300 11.9 11.038 d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 11.7864 EUR 21.958 units e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-28; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX) ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed; End of News EQS News Service 82085 29.03.2023 CET/CEST