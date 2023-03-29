EQS-AFR: FACC AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: FACC AG / Release of Financial Reports FACC AG: Release of a Financial report 29.03.2023 / 07:15 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ FACC AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.facc.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Geschaeftsbericht-2022 Language: English Address: [2] https://www.facc.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports/Financial-Reports-2022 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: FACC AG Fischerstraße 9 4910 Ried im Innkreis Austria Internet: www.facc.com End of News EQS News Service 1594875 29.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.facc.com/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Geschaeftsbericht-2022 2. https://www.facc.com/en/Investor-Relations/Financial-Reports/Financial-Reports-2022