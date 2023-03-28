EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.03.2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nikolaos Lykos 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each 4 type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD instrument, type of instrument HOLDINGS AG Identification code AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction aquisition c) Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 11.946 900 11.92 1000 11.9 500 11.806 593 11.806 407 11.8982 17 11.898 583 11.888 600 11.78 500 11.774 309 11.774 191 11.772 1000 11.798 287 11.798 113 11.7 243 11.788 100 11.79 50 11.798 100 11.7 105 11.796 111 11.798 176 11.798 111 11.8 500 11.8 500 11.88 204 d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 11.8376 9200 units e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-27; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX) ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed; End of News EQS News Service 82065 28.03.2023 CET/CEST