EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 28.03.2023 / 16:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nikolaos Lykos 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each 4 type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD instrument, type of instrument HOLDINGS AG   Identification code AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction aquisition         c) Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 11.946 900   11.92 1000     11.9 500     11.806 593     11.806 407     11.8982 17     11.898 583     11.888 600     11.78 500     11.774 309     11.774 191     11.772 1000     11.798 287     11.798 113     11.7 243     11.788 100     11.79 50     11.798 100     11.7 105     11.796 111     11.798 176     11.798 111     11.8 500     11.8 500     11.88 204 d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 11.8376 9200 units e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-27; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX)   ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed;   End of News EQS News Service 82065  28.03.2023 CET/CEST

