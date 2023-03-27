EQS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Operating profit in 2022|23 financial year significantly higher than expected

EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Operating profit in 2022|23 financial year significantly higher than expected 27-March-2023 / 14:21 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Operating profit in 2022|23 financial year significantly higher than expected Provisional, unaudited operating profit of € 158 million The preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the AGRANA Group for the period to 28 February 2023 reveals a provisional, unaudited operating profit of € 158 million, which is therefore significantly higher than the Company’s own guidance (“up to +50% compared to prior year”). The provisional consolidated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)* for the 2022|23 financial year (1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023) amount to € 88 million (2021|22: € 24.7 million). EBIT takes into account impairment charges taken against assets and goodwill in the amount of € 91 million which were recognised in the half-year financial statements (prior year: net exceptional items expense of € 70 million). Group revenue will amount to € 3.6 billion (2021|22: € 2.9 billion). AGRANA’s Management Board currently forecasts a very significant improvement in EBIT during the ongoing 2023|24 financial year (more than +50 %). The assumption is that consolidated revenue will increase significantly (by more than +10 % and up to +50 %). Key uncertainties however remain the war in Ukraine and its consequences. The 2022|23 annual results and the 2022|23 annual report will be published as scheduled on 17 May 2023. This announcement is available in German and English at [1] www.agrana.com. *After exceptional items and share of results of equity-accounted joint ventures ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27-March-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Phone: +43-1-21137-0 Fax: +43-1-21137-12926 E-mail: investor.relations @ agrana.com Internet: www.agrana.com ISIN: AT000AGRANA3 WKN: A2NB37 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1593279 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1593279 27-March-2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b369b965150535f19bca65394bd28e4&application_id=1593279&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news