EQS-AFR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Release of Financial Reports AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release of a Financial report 23.03.2023 / 20:32 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.austriacard.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Jahresfinanzbericht-2022-deutsch-final_signed.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.austriacard.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Annual-Financial-Statements-2022-english_signed.pdf ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23.03.2023 CET/CEST ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed; End of News EQS News Service 1591075 23.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.austriacard.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Jahresfinanzbericht-2022-deutsch-final_signed.pdf 2. https://www.austriacard.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Annual-Financial-Statements-2022-english_signed.pdf