Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

EQS-AFR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Release of Financial Reports AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release of a Financial report 23.03.2023 / 20:32 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.austriacard.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Jahresfinanzbericht-2022-deutsch-final_signed.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.austriacard.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Annual-Financial-Statements-2022-english_signed.pdf ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23.03.2023 CET/CEST ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed;   End of News EQS News Service 1591075  23.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.austriacard.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Jahresfinanzbericht-2022-deutsch-final_signed.pdf 2. https://www.austriacard.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Annual-Financial-Statements-2022-english_signed.pdf

VERBREITUNG üBER EQS GROUP NEWS-SERVICE UNTER AUSSCHLIEßLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS.

EQS-AFR: AUSTRIACARD HOLD...

  • AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG

  • Mehr zu dieser Aussendung

    Stichworte:

    EQS


    Channel:

    Finanzen

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: