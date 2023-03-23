EQS-DD: Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft: Mag. Karl Fröschl, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.03.2023 / 16:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Karl │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Fröschl │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ I6SS27Q1Q3385V753S50 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A32RT2 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬───────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼───────────────┤ │ 100.55 % │ 100000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100.5500 % │ 100000.0000 EUR │ └────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 22/03/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich Aktiengesellschaft Europaplatz 1a 4020 Linz Austria Internet: https://www.rlbooe.at End of News EQS News Service 81921 23.03.2023 CET/CEST