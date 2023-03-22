EQS-DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Herta Geyer, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.03.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼───────┤ │ First name: │ Herta │ ├───────────────┼───────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Geyer │ └───────────────┴───────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬───────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Günter │ ├───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Geyer │ ├───────────────┼───────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Chairman of the Supervisory Board │ └───────────────┴───────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300JCRU23I1THU176 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000908504 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.00 EUR │ 316 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.00 EUR │ 500 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.00 EUR │ 43 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 24.00 EUR │ 90 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.95 EUR │ 128 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.95 EUR │ 99 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.95 EUR │ 74 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 23.98796 EUR │ 1250 Units │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 20/03/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Internet: www.vig.com End of News EQS News Service 81897 22.03.2023 CET/CEST