EQS-DD: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Dr. Günter Geyer, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.03.2023 / 16:56 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Günter │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Geyer │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬───────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Chairman of the Supervisory Board │ └───────────┴───────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe │ └──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 549300JCRU23I1THU176 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000908504 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.95 EUR │ 431 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.95 EUR │ 122 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.95 EUR │ 250 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.90 EUR │ 250 Units │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 23.90 EUR │ 197 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 23.93212 EUR │ 1250 Units │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 20/03/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Internet: www.vig.com End of News EQS News Service 81895 22.03.2023 CET/CEST