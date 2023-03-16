EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 of the Stock Exchange Act with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution of the total voting rights and capital

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Wolford AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 of the Stock Exchange Act with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution of the total voting rights and capital 16-March-2023 / 16:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Wolford Aktiengesellschaft announces pursuant to section 135 para 1 BörseG that the total number of voting rights as of 15.2.2023 amounts to 9,653,666 voting rights. As of February 15, 2023, the share capital amounts to EUR 46,337,596.80 and is divided into 9,653,666 ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of EUR 4.80 each. The changes result from the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of Wolford Aktiengesellschaft on December 1, 2022, in which an increase of the share capital from previously EUR 32,251,924.80, divided into 6,719,151 no-par value bearer shares with voting rights (common shares), by up to EUR 16,125,960.00 to up to EUR 48,377,884.80 by issuing up to 3,359,575 new no-par value bearer shares with voting rights (common shares) was resolved. Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Phone: +43/5574/6900 E-mail: investor @ wolford.com Internet: www.wolford.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 16-March-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Phone: +43/5574/6900 E-mail: investor @ wolford.com Internet: www.wolford.com ISIN: AT0000834007 WKN: 83400 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1584729 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1584729 16-March-2023 CET/CEST