EQS-DD: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG: Dr. Rainer Borns, Primary market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 15.03.2023 / 10:39 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Rainer │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Borns │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────────┐ │ VOLKSBANK WIEN AG │ └───────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900D4CD6DIB3CI904 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌──────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├──────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Description: │ VOLKSBANK WIEN AG Stufenzins Schuldverschreibungen 2023 │ │ │ – 2026/S. 4 │ └──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌────────────────┐ │ Primary market │ └────────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼───────────┤ │ 100 % │ 20000 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100 % │ 20000 EUR │ └───────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 14/03/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 15.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VOLKSBANK WIEN AG Dietrichgasse 25 1030 Vienna Austria Internet: volksbankwien.at End of News EQS News Service 81565 15.03.2023 CET/CEST