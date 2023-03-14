EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Market Update and Launch of Sixth Tap

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
14 March 2023
Market Update and Launch of Sixth Tap

The Company's market presentation is accessible via the following link: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8193S_1-2023-3-13.pdf

Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries: Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale @ travelex.com
For other enquiries: Press @ travelex.com