EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG reports positive clinical data for the Carragelose decongestant nasal spray

EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Marinomed Biotech AG reports positive clinical data for the Carragelose decongestant nasal spray 14.03.2023 / 07:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Marinomed Biotech AG reports positive clinical data for the Carragelose decongestant nasal spray • Clinical data shows a significant decongestant effect of the Sorbitol-containing Carragelose nasal spray in allergic rhinitis patients • The product utilizes the effect of Sorbitol as treatment of a blocked nose without the side effect of habituation • The results of the study are important for the switch to the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and will support the marketing of the product Korneuburg, Austria, 14 March 2023 – Marinomed Biotech AG, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI), today announced positive results from its clinical study on the decongestant effect of the Sorbitol-containing Carragelose nasal spray. The double-blind, two-way cross-over, randomized and placebo-controlled study was conducted at the Vienna Challenge Chamber. While Carragelose was shown to be an effective treatment of viral infections of the respiratory tract, Sorbitol exerts a decongestant effect. Therefore, the product is indicated for the supportive treatment of rhinitis of any kind with the symptom of a blocked nose. Using the product as a treatment against allergies may help to both relieve the allergy symptoms and to reduce the risk of a viral respiratory infection. The latter is particularly important because respiratory viral infections may cause a worsening of the underlying allergic disorder in these patients. The Carragelose and Sorbitol nasal spray was launched in 2018 and is currently marketed in 11 countries as a common cold product. Based on the current clinical results, Marinomed plans to expand both the applications and target markets for the decongestant nasal spray. In the clinical trial, healthy adults (18 to 65 years) with a proven grass pollen allergy were exposed to the allergen to induce rhinitis symptoms including nasal congestion. 1.5 hours after the challenge, the participants were highly symptomatic and were then treated either with the combination of Carragelose and Sorbitol or placebo. The decongestant effect was examined by measuring the nasal air flow every 30 minutes. A comparison of the effects of the treatments demonstrated a significant superiority of the combination product compared to placebo. "These positive clinical results support our claim for the decongestant effect of the Sorbitol-containing Carragelose nasal spray, which can be used for a congested nose due to any kind of rhinitis, such as colds or allergies. This product helps to improve patients’ quality of life by combining the positive properties of Carragelose and Sorbitol. There is no habituation effect, and it can also be used in children from one year of age,” Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, CSO of Marinomed, mentioned. “Furthermore, these data support our efforts to convert our Carragelose product portfolio to the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR). We are also working on launching the combination product in addition to the existing Carragelose products in other countries.” About Carragelose®: Carragelose® is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and a unique, broadly active virus-blocking compound. It is known as a gentle, effective, and safe prevention and treatment of various viral respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose® forms a layer on the mucosa that entraps entering viruses, thereby inactivating them, and preventing them from infecting cells. Laboratory and clinical data have shown that Carragelose® can also inactivate SARS-CoV-2.[1]^[1],[2]^[2] Marinomed is the holder of the IP rights and has licensed Carragelose® for marketing in Europe, North America, Australia, and parts of Asia and Latin America. Marinomed’s portfolio of Carragelose®-containing nasal sprays and oral products can be accessed at [3] https://www.carragelose.com/en/portfolio/launched-products, scientific publications on Carragelose® at [4] https://www.carragelose.com/en/publications. About Marinomed Biotech AG: Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of iota-carrageenan. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: [5] https://www.marinomed.com. 