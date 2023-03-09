EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG / Release of Financial Reports Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report 09.03.2023 / 08:05 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 09.03.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Internet: www.lenzing.com End of News EQS News Service 1578117 09.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen