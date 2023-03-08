EQS-AFR: Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Andritz AG / Release of Financial Reports Andritz AG: Release of a Financial report 08.03.2023 / 11:35 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Andritz AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.andritz.com/group-de/investor-relations/investors-downloads/finanzberichte Language: English Address: [2] https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/investors-downloads/financial-reports Remarks: Annual financial report 2022 ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.03.2023 CET/CEST ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Internet: www.andritz.com End of News EQS News Service 1577775 08.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.andritz.com/group-de/investor-relations/investors-downloads/finanzberichte 2. https://www.andritz.com/group-en/investors/investors-downloads/financial-reports