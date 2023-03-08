EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG suspends dividend policy for financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Dividend Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG suspends dividend policy for financial year 2023 08-March-2023 / 10:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Lenzing AG suspends dividend policy for financial year 2023 Lenzing – Lenzing AG expects EBITDA for the 2023 financial year to be in a range of EUR 320 mn to EUR 420 mn, assuming a further market recovery in the current financial year. On this basis, the Managing Board of Lenzing AG does not consider the execution of the existing dividend policy of at least EUR 4.50 for the 2023 financial year to be appropriate. Accordingly, Lenzing AG is suspending its dividend policy for the 2023 financial year. The results of the Lenzing Group for the 2022 financial year will be published on Thursday, March 09, 2023.