EQS-News: ANDRITZ with record figures for 2022

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Annual Results ANDRITZ with record figures for 2022 08.03.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ GRAZ, MARCH 8, 2023. Technology Group ANDRITZ achieved in 2022 the best figures in its history for order intake, revenue, and operating result (EBITA). ANDRITZ started the new business year with a record order backlog of around ten billion EUR. Together with strict cost and project management and the successful turnaround in the Metals business area with the German Schuler Group, that order backlog will form the basis for further growth and profitability increases in 2023. Subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting, shareholders will benefit from the excellent business development with a significant dividend increase to 2.10 EUR (previous year: 1.65 EUR) per share. CEO Dr. Joachim Schönbeck said: “Business development in 2022 and also at the beginning of 2023 is extremely positive in view of the difficult general situation. The ANDRITZ team successfully withstood the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine, travel restrictions, and supply chain problems. ANDRITZ shows robust capacity for growth and good results. We are confident about our growth potential beyond 2023 because we have innovative technologies and solutions in all business areas that help our customers drive decarbonization, the circular economy and environmentally sound energy generation.” The results of the business year 2022 in detail: • The order intake of 9,263.4 MEUR reached a record level and was thus significantly higher than the figure for the previous year (+17.6% compared to 2021: 7,879.7 MEUR). All four business areas contributed to the increase. • The order backlog as of the end of 2022 amounted to 9,976.5 MEUR and was thus significantly higher than the value for the previous year (+22.2% compared to 2021: 8,165.8 MEUR). • The revenue saw very favorable development during the 2022 business year and reached a new record level of 7,542.9 MEUR (+16.7% compared to 2021: 6,463.0 MEUR). All four business areas contributed to the increase in revenue. • The operating result (EBITA) increased slightly more than revenue and reached 648.5 MEUR, also a record level (+18.7% compared to 2021: 546.5 MEUR). All four business areas contributed to the increase in earnings. Profitability (EBITA margin) increased to 8.6% (2021: 8.5%). • The net income (including non-controlling interests) increased significantly compared to the previous year, amounting to 402.6 MEUR (+25.1% compared to 2021: 321.7 MEUR). Due to the continued good business development and the high order intake in the past business year, ANDRITZ expects to continue its profitable course of growth in the business year 2023 and anticipates an increase in both revenue and earnings compared to 2022. KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE Unit 2022 2021 +/- Q4 2022 Q4 2021 +/- Revenue MEUR 7,542.9 6,463.0 +16.7% 2,335.1 1,914.5 +22.0% Pulp & Paper MEUR 3,591.1 3,070.6 +17.0% 1,121.0 861.2 +30.2% Metals MEUR 1,621.2 1,366.1 +18.7% 487.4 410.8 +18.6% Hydro MEUR 1,539.0 1,345.1 +14.4% 494.2 441.0 +12.1% Separation MEUR 791.6 681.2 +16.2% 232.5 201.5 +15.4% Order intake MEUR 9,263.4 7,879.7 +17.6% 1,812.4 2,826.9 -35.9% Pulp & Paper MEUR 4,378.7 3,774.7 +16.0% 750.3 1,460.1 -48.6% Metals MEUR 2,008.6 1,778.8 +12.9% 453.8 572.9 -20.8% Hydro MEUR 1,956.6 1,565.2 +25.0% 385.6 589.9 -34.6% Separation MEUR 919.5 761.0 +20.8% 222.7 204.0 +9.2% Order backlog (as of end of period) MEUR 9,976.5 8,165.8 +22.2% 9,976.5 8,165.8 +22.2% EBITDA MEUR 825.5 718.3 +14.9% 268.4 232.8 +15.3% EBITDA margin % 10.9 11.1 - 11.5 12.2 - EBITA MEUR 648.5 546.5 +18.7% 222.7 181.5 +22.7% EBITA margin % 8.6 8.5 - 9.5 9.5 - EBIT MEUR 572.7 479.6 +19.4% 195.0 164.3 +18.7% Financial result MEUR -31.8 -40.0 +20.5% -11.2 -14.6 +23.8% EBT MEUR 540.9 439.6 +23.0% 183.8 149.7 +22.9% Net income (including non-controlling interests) MEUR 402.6 321.7 +25.1% 140.3 111.7 +25.7% Cash flow from operating activities MEUR 710.8 529.6 +34.2% 268.2 345.9 -22.5% Capital expenditure MEUR 184.4 160.1 +15.2% 64.5 71.0 -9.2% Employees (as of end of period; without apprentices) - 29,094 26,804 +8.5% 29,094 26,804 +8.5% All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros. – End – FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Susan Trast Vice President, Group Corporate Communications & Marketing [1]susan.trast @ andritz.com [2]andritz.com Stefan Schantl Head of Investor Relations [3]stefan.schantl @ andritz.com [4]andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for many different industries and end-markets. Sustainability is an essential part of the business strategy and of the company culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ wishes to make the largest possible contribution towards a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ ranks among the global market leaders in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are main pillars of the company’s business strategy for achieving long-term growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. ANNUAL AND FINANCIAL REPORTS The annual and financial reports are available for download on the ANDRITZ web site at [5]andritz.com. DISCLAIMER Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements”. These statements, which contain the words “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” and words of a similar meaning, reflect the Executive Board’s beliefs and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under applicable law. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.03.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0 Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415 E-mail: welcome @ andritz.com Internet: www.andritz.com ISIN: AT0000730007 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1576811 End of News EQS News Service 1576811 08.03.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. susan.trast @ andritz.com 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f26785b9f1adff6d1f459649b7f188ee&application_id=1576811&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. stefan.schantl @ andritz.com 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f26785b9f1adff6d1f459649b7f188ee&application_id=1576811&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 5. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f26785b9f1adff6d1f459649b7f188ee&application_id=1576811&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news