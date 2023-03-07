EQS-Adhoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S adjusts growth pace to current market conditions and postpones medium-term targets by one year to financial year 2026/27

EQS-Ad-hoc: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S adjusts growth pace to current market conditions and postpones medium-term targets by one year to financial year 2026/27 07-March-2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AT&S adjusts growth pace to current market conditions and postpones medium-term targets by one year to financial year 2026/27 Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR Leoben – Due to the current market environment, AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is adapting the investment project in Kulim, Malaysia, until further notice. The growth rate will be adjusted to the market conditions and the medium-term targets will be postponed by one year to the financial year 2026/27. The main reasons for this are: • High inventory levels across the IC substrates supply chain combined with weaker demand will lead to reduced market growth in 2023. • AT&S is therefore in dialog with a major customer in order to adjust capacities and financing contributions to the current market environment. AT&S currently assumes that parts of the investment project in Kulim will be realized at a later date than previously planned. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 15,000 people. For further information please visit [1] www.ats.net Press contact: Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; [2]g.reischl @ ats.net Investor Relations contact: Philipp Gebhardt, Senior Director Investor Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; [3]p.gebhardt @ ats.net AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben / Austria [4] www.ats.net ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 07-March-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0 E-mail: ir @ ats.net Internet: www.ats.net ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02 WKN: 922230 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1576995 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1576995 07-March-2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f51707980ec28aa6913e5887cb44c51&application_id=1576995&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. g.reischl @ ats.net 3. p.gebhardt @ ats.net 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f51707980ec28aa6913e5887cb44c51&application_id=1576995&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news