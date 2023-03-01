EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Clay Paky entertainment lighting business to ARRI AG

EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Disposal ams-OSRAM AG: ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Clay Paky entertainment lighting business to ARRI AG 01.03.2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ ams OSRAM completes the transaction to sell Clay Paky entertainment lighting business to ARRI AG • ams OSRAM announces the finalization of the Clay Paky disposal to ARRI AG • This closing represents a planned and communicated disposal following the acquisition of OSRAM • ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive & specialty lamps business Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (1 March 2023) – ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announced today that the sale of Clay Paky entertainment lighting business has been completed with ARRI AG. ARRI AG, headquartered in Munich, Germany, is a leading designer and manufacturer of camera and lighting systems as well as system solutions for the film, broadcast, and media industries, with a worldwide distribution and service network. Clay Paky is a leading partner for the world’s most renowned entertainers, global events, and theaters. As a worldwide reference brand in the professional high-end entertainment lighting market Clay Paky offers an innovative, award-winning portfolio of moving body and moving mirror projectors, color-changers, followspots, projectors and various lighting effects mostly based on LED and laser-based technology. This closing represents a planned and communicated disposal following the acquisition of OSRAM. ams OSRAM will continue to focus on the high technology semiconductor business and its automotive & specialty lamps business and the announcement represents a further milestone in the implementation of ams OSRAM’s strategy to focus on core technology areas in illumination, visualization, and sensing and to divest businesses that are not core to the company’s strategy. For more information on ARRI AG please visit arri.com. For more information about ams OSRAM please visit our website at ams-osram.com. Press Contact: Media Relations Investor Relations ams-OSRAM AG ams-OSRAM AG Amy Flécher Moritz M. Gmeiner Vice President Corporate Communications Head of Investor Relations T +43 664 8816 2121 T +43 3136 500 31211 [1]press @ ams-osram.com [2]investor @ ams-osram.com ams-osram.com ams-osram.com ams-OSRAM AG Hilary McGuinness Head of Public Relations T: +49 151 276 70 184 [3]press @ ams-osram.com ams-osram.com About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 4.8 billion revenues in 2022 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). Find out more about us on [4] https://ams-osram.com ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. 