EQS-Adhoc: Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Dividend Semperit AG Holding: Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for 2022 01-March-2023 / 17:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Ad-hoc information Semperit Executive Board proposes basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share plus a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for 2022 Vienna, Austria, 1 March 2023 – The Executive Board of Semperit AG Holding has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a basic dividend of EUR 1.50 per share as well as a conditional additional dividend of EUR 2.00 to EUR 3.50 per share for the 2022 financial year. This results in a total dividend proposal of a maximum of EUR 5.00 per share for the 2022 financial year (previous year: EUR 1.50 per share). The basic dividend will be paid out on 3 May 2023. The entitlement to the additional dividend depends on the sale of the medical business (Sempermed; production of examination gloves including sales organisation first) by 30 September 2023. The closing of the sale of the medical business is, in particular, still subject to the approval of the foreign direct investment control and competition authorities. The exact amount of the additional dividend proposal depends on the economic outlook and on organic and inorganic growth projects becoming more substantiated. The Executive Board will announce a more concrete additional dividend proposal in due time before the Annual General Meeting of Semperit AG Holding on 25 April 2023. This one-time deviation from the dividend policy of Semperit AG Holding should be seen in light of the successful separation from the medical business. For questions, please contact: Alexander Kleedorfer Judit Helenyi Director Group Brand Management Director Investor Relations (interim), Corporate Spokesperson +43 676 8715 8310 +43 676 8715 8464 [2]judit.helenyi @ semperitgroup.com [1]alexander.kleedorfer @ semperitgroup.com [3] www.semperitgroup.com [4] www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag