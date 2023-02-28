EQS-Adhoc: INCERGO S.A. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC BOARD CHANGES IN LINE WITH GROWTH STRATEGY

Vienna, 28 February 2023 – Incergo S.A. ("Incergo"), the franchise-focused company listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, has announced two new strategic board roles and a Chief Financial Officer. As Darren Taylor steps down from his existing CEO role to focus on his new role as Chair, David Callister has been appointed as the company's new CEO with almost 30 years of experience in the franchising sector. Adrian Knight comes on board as a Director and current Directors, Steve Pratt and Gauri Lamb have resigned from the board. Alongside these new appointments Incergo has engaged new CFO Paul Quek who brings with him over 20 years of accounting, finance and audit experience. The new board of Incergo now comprises: • David Callister, CEO and Director • Darren Taylor, Chair and Director • Adrian Knight, Director • Charles Etonde, Director ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement: About Incergo Incergo S.A brings together a wide range of profitable, best in class businesses with a unique formula for growth. The Company's business strategy is a holding company that acquires companies that are franchise businesses. https://www.incergo.net/ Contacts for IR and media enquiries: Incergo S.A, Charlotte Williams, info @ incergo.com, +44 (0)770 396 3953