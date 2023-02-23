EQS-DD: voestalpine AG: Dr. Gertude Gasselsberger, sell

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 23.02.2023 / 15:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼───────────────┤ │ First name: │ Gertude │ ├───────────────┼───────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Gasselsberger │ └───────────────┴───────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Franz │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Gasselsberger │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────┐ │ voestalpine AG │ └────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900ZAXBMQDIWPNB72 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000937503 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌──────────┐ │ Disposal │ └──────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 34.50 EUR │ 7120 Units │ └───────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 34.5000 EUR │ 7120.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 22/02/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬──────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Wiener Boerse AG │ ├───────┼──────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴──────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23.02.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.voestalpine.com End of News EQS News Service 81097 23.02.2023 CET/CEST