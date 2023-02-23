EQS-AFR: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Release of Financial Reports Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Release of a Financial report 23.02.2023 / 10:01 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Raiffeisen Bank International AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.rbinternational.com/de/investoren/berichte/geschaeftsberichte/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer/contentbox/downloadlist_copy_22_709636949.download.html/2/Jahresfinanzbericht%20-%20offiziell_ESEF.zip Language: English Address: [2] https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/reports/annual-reports/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer/contentbox/downloadlist_copy_68.download.html/2/Annual%20Financial%20Report%20-%20ESEF.zip ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23.02.2023 CET/CEST ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 A-1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.rbinternational.com End of News EQS News Service 1567013 23.02.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.rbinternational.com/de/investoren/berichte/geschaeftsberichte/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer/contentbox/downloadlist_copy_22_709636949.download.html/2/Jahresfinanzbericht%20-%20offiziell_ESEF.zip 2. https://www.rbinternational.com/en/investors/reports/annual-reports/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer/contentbox/downloadlist_copy_68.download.html/2/Annual%20Financial%20Report%20-%20ESEF.zip