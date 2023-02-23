EQS-AFR: Kommunalkredit Austria AG: Release of a Financial report

Kommunalkredit Austria AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.kommunalkredit.at/investor-relations/berichte

23.02.2023 CET/CEST

Company: Kommunalkredit Austria AG
Türkenstrasse 9
1090 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.kommunalkredit.at