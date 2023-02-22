EQS-Adhoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Preliminary VIG Group net results in a range of EUR 460 - 470 million significantly above expectations

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Key word(s): Preliminary Results VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Preliminary VIG Group net results in a range of EUR 460 - 470 million significantly above expectations 22-Feb-2023 / 16:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ In the course of preparing the consolidated financial statements of VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe as of 31 December 2022, a preliminary, unaudited result after taxes and non-controlling interests in a range of EUR 460 - 470 million revealed. The result before taxes amounts to about EUR 560 million. Based on the preliminary figures and taking into account the still volatile environment, the dividend proposal will be between EUR 1.25 and EUR 1.40 dividend per share, in line with market expectations and the established dividend policy of the Group. Vienna Insurance Group will publish the preliminary results for 2022 and the concrete dividend proposal on 15 March 2023. Contact: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP Investor Relations 1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30 Wolfgang Haas Head of Communication & Marketing, Spokesperson of the Group Phone: +43(0)50 390-21029 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21029 E-Mail: wolfgang.haas @ vig.com Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz Head of Investor Relations Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920 Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920 E-Mail: nina.higatzberger @ vig.com All news releases are also available at [1] http://www.vig.com/ir. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Phone: +43(0)50 390-22000 Fax: +43(0)50 390 99-22000 E-mail: info @ vig.com Internet: www.vig.com ISIN: AT0000908504 WKN: A0ET17 Indices: Wiener Börse (ATX), Prager Börse (PX) Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1566157 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1566157 22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=473b4034850b93e799e84b5e8e99e19d&application_id=1566157&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news