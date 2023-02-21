EQS-DD: Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG: Eva Tatschl, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21.02.2023 / 17:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Eva │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Tatschl │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900GPOO9ISPD1EE83 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000B078811 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────┤ │ 99.90 % │ 100000 EUR │ └──────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 99.90 % │ 100000 EUR │ └─────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 21/02/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬─────────────────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Bloomberg Trading Facility B.V. │ ├───────┼─────────────────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ BTFE │ └───────┴─────────────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 21.02.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 1020 Vienna Austria Internet: http://raiffeisen.at End of News EQS News Service 81077 21.02.2023 CET/CEST