EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG: Announcement regarding sales figures for the fiscal year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Wolford AG: Announcement regarding sales figures for the fiscal year 2022 17-Feb-2023 / 11:25 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ February 14, 2023 Wolford AG announces that in the fiscal year 2022 sales in the amount of EUR 126.6m was achieved. This corresponds to an increase of +16% compared to the previous fiscal year 2021. The sales increase was achieved in all channels. Business in direct-to-customer grew by +21% and in wholesale by +3%. The North America region grew by + 45%, the EMEA region by + 9% and in the defined region Rest of the World sales increased by 80%, while there was a decline in sales of - 7% in the Greater China region due to lockdown. On the earnings side, the outlook given at the half-year is confirmed, according to which there will be no improvement in operating profit (EBIT) for the full year. The reported figures are still unaudited. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement: ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Phone: +43/5574/6900 E-mail: investor @ wolford.com Internet: www.wolford.com ISIN: AT0000834007 WKN: 83400 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1562885 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1562885 17-Feb-2023 CET/CEST