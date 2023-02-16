EQS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Dr. Christina Lennkh, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.02.2023 / 16:33 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ First name: │ Christina │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Lennkh │ └───────────────┴───────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬─────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Peter │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Lennkh │ ├───────────────┼─────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisen Bank International AG │ └──────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000B015433 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────┤ │ 100 % │ 200000 EUR │ └──────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100 % │ 200000 EUR │ └───────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 14/02/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XVIE │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 16.02.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 A-1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.rbinternational.com End of News EQS News Service 80979 16.02.2023 CET/CEST