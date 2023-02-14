EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q4 2022 and financial year 2022.

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q4 2022 and financial year 2022. 14.02.2023 / 19:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q4 2022 and financial year 2022. Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link: [1] https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results For more information, visit the website: [2] https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations Highlights Q4 and FY 2022 • 2022 revenues: +5% passing the EUR 5 bn mark. Service revenues grew in all markets • 2022 EBITDA: +8% despite rising core OPEX • CAPEX increase driven mainly by intensified fiber and 5G rollout activities • 2022 Free cash flow: +24% demonstrates strong operating performance and working capital management • Dividend proposal of EUR 0.32/share; well covered by earnings and free cash flow • Credit rating upgrade by S&P to A-; best S&P rating in Telekom Austria's corporate history • Upgrade of ESG ratings: included in CDP's A list and Sustainalytics industry top rated list • Deregulation of Austrian wholesale market Best regards A1 Group Investor Relations