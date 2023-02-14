EQS-AFR: Energie AG Oberösterreich: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Energie AG Oberösterreich / Release of Financial Reports Energie AG Oberösterreich: Release of a Financial report 14.02.2023 / 11:03 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Energie AG Oberösterreich hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF) Language: German Address: [1] https://www.energieag.at/jahresfinanzbericht2022_esef Language: English Address: [2] https://www.energieag.at/annualfinancialreport2022_esef Remarks: After the auditor had been informed that, due to a technical error, two disclosures relating to the previous year's comparison figures in the Statement of Income for the period 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022 had been printed incorrectly in the Annual Financial Statements of Energie AG as of 30 September 2022, and therefore did not match the actual figures of the Statement of Income for the period 1 October 2020 to 30 September 2021, these figures were corrected accordingly. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.02.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Energie AG Oberösterreich Böhmerwaldstraße 3, Postfach 298 4020 Linz Austria End of News EQS News Service 1559399 14.02.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.energieag.at/jahresfinanzbericht2022_esef 2. https://www.energieag.at/annualfinancialreport2022_esef