AGRANA presents wide organic range from all three business segments at BIOFACH 2023

EQS-Media / 10.02.2023 / 10:34 CET/CEST AGRANA presents wide organic range from all three business segments at BIOFACH 2023 This year, the fruit, starch and sugar group AGRANA is again attending the world's largest trade fair for organic foods, the BIOFACH fair in Nuremberg (14 to 17 February 2023, Hall 1, Stand 565), where it will be presenting its diverse range of organic products. With production facilities in 25 countries worldwide, all of the company's business segments supply both local producers as well as large international players in the downstream food processing industry with a wide portfolio of organic products. "Our extensive range of organic products ensures that we can satisfy the diverse requirements of our customers. In line with the ongoing trend towards organic foods, we will continue developing our organic range and rely here in product development on our many years of expertise and synergies in all business segments," stresses AGRANA CEO Markus Mühleisen. AGRANA will be presenting the following product highlights at BIOFACH 2023: Fruit segment The range of organic AGRANA fruit preparations is both comprehensive and diverse. It extends from applications for classic dairy products and plant-based alternatives, for ice creams and bakery products to products for the food service industry. Highlights from AGRANA Fruit at the BIOFACH 2023 event include a new vegan coconut ice cream with red berries and chai spices, a creamy hemp and vanilla yoghurt as well as dessert yoghurts with organic chocolate crunchies and splits in the taste varieties mango and passion fruit. From the fruit juice concentrate division, Austria Juice, a joint venture between AGRANA and Raiffeisen Ware Austria will be presenting its wide portfolio of organic beverages and flavourings at BIOFACH 2023 (Hall 1, Stand 663) – ranging from refreshing drinks to beer mixes as well as professional B2B solutions for various applications in the food and beverage sector. Starch segment In the starch sector, AGRANA extracts high-quality organic starch for the processing industry from certified organic raw materials such as potatoes, corn, waxy corn and wheat. At BIOFACH 2023, AGRANA will be showing the areas in which organic starch enhances food and beverages, and will also be focusing on grain proteins such as wheat gluten as plant-based meat alternative. Vital wheat gluten is a high-quality protein source and, due to its remarkable water absorption and viscosity properties, improves the mouthfeel, texture and volume of the finished products. AGRANA's trade fair presence is rounded off by the product range of various organic speciality sugars from its Sugar segment marketed under the Wiener Zucker brand – from crystal and powdered sugar to jam sugar for making jams and jellies. About AGRANA AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous industrial intermediate products. About 9,000 employees at 55 production sites worldwide generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3 billion. Established in 1988, the company is the world market leader in fruit preparations and also one of the most important producers of fruit juice concentrates worldwide. As well, its Starch segment is a major manufacturer of custom starch products (made from potato, corn and wheat) and of bioethanol. AGRANA is the leading sugar producer in Central and Eastern Europe.