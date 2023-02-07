EQS-DD: Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG: Mag. Michael Höllerer, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ First name: │ Michael │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Höllerer │ └───────────────┴──────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG │ └───────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900GPOO9ISPD1EE83 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000B078811 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬───────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼───────────────┤ │ 100.00 % │ 120000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100.00 % │ 120000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 07/02/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬─────────────────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Bloomberg Trading Facility B.V. │ ├───────┼─────────────────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ BTFE │ └───────┴─────────────────────────────────┘