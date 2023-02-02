EQS-PVR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 1.2.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Nikolaos Lykos 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 30.1.2023 6. Total positions ┌────────────────────┬───────────┬─────────────────┬────────┬────────────┐ │ │ │ % of voting │ │ │ │ │ % of │ rights through │ │ Total │ │ │ voting │ financial/other │ Total │ number of │ │ │ rights │ instruments │ of │ voting │ │ │ attached │ (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) │ both │ rights of │ │ │ to shares │ │ in % │ issuer │ │ │ (7.A) │ │ (7.A + │ │ │ │ │ │ 7.B) │ │ ├────────────────────┼───────────┼─────────────────┼────────┼────────────┤ │ Resulting │ │ │ │ │ │ situation on the │ 83,28 % │ 0,00 % │ 83,28 │ 16 862 067 │ │ date on which │ │ │ % │ │ │ threshold was │ │ │ │ │ │ crossed / reached │ │ │ │ │ ├────────────────────┼───────────┼─────────────────┼────────┼────────────┤ │ Position of │ │ │ │ │ │ previous │ │ │ │ │ │ notification (if │ │ │ │ │ │ applicable) │ │ │ │ │ └────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────────────┴────────┴────────────┘ Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ A: Voting rights attached to shares │ ├──────────────┬──────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────┤ │ ISIN Code │ Number of voting rights │ % of voting rights │ │ ├───────────────────┬──────────────┼──────────┬───────────┤ │ │ Direct │ Indirect │ Direct │ Indirect │ │ │ (Sec 130 BörseG │ (Sec 133 │ (Sec 130 │ (Sec 133 │ │ │ 2018) │ BörseG 2018) │ BörseG │ BörseG │ │ │ │ │ 2018) │ 2018) │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┼──────────────┼──────────┼───────────┤ │ AT0000A325L0 │ 14 041 923 │ │ 83,28 % │ │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┴──────────────┼──────────┴───────────┤ │ SUBTOTAL A │ 14 041 923 │ 83,28 % │ └──────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────┘ ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 │ │ BörseG 2018 │ ├──────────────┬──────────────┬────────────┬──────────────────┬──────────┤ │ Type of │ Expiration │ Exercise │ Number of voting │ % of │ │ instrument │ Date │ Period │ rights that may │ voting │ │ │ │ │ be │ rights │ │ │ │ │ acquired if the │ │ │ │ │ │ instrument is │ │ │ │ │ │ exercised │ │ ├──────────────┼──────────────┼────────────┼──────────────────┼──────────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├──────────────┼──────────────┼────────────┼──────────────────┼──────────┤ │ │ │ SUBTOTAL │ │ │ │ │ │ B.1 │ │ │ └──────────────┴──────────────┴────────────┴──────────────────┴──────────┘ ┌────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 │ │ BörseG 2018 │ ├──────────────┬─────────────┬───────────┬─────────────┬────────┬────────┤ │ Type of │ Expiration │ Exercise │ Physical / │ Number │ % of │ │ instrument │ Date │ Period │ Cash │ of │ voting │ │ │ │ │ Settlement │ voting │ rights │ │ │ │ │ │ rights │ │ ├──────────────┼─────────────┼───────────┼─────────────┼────────┼────────┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ ├──────────────┼─────────────┼───────────┼─────────────┼────────┼────────┤ │ │ │ │ SUBTOTAL │ │ │ │ │ │ │ B.2 │ │ │ └──────────────┴─────────────┴───────────┴─────────────┴────────┴────────┘ 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☒ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☐ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: This notification is made in accordance with Sec 130 para 7 Austrian Stock Exchange Act due to the person subject to the notification obligation crossing the 75% threshold on the day of admission of the issuer's shares to trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange (30.01.2023). Vienna, 1.2.2023

Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/