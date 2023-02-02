EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S well prepared for challenging market environment

EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: AT&S well prepared for challenging market environment 02.02.2023 / 06:59 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AT&S well prepared for challenging market environment • Revenue increases by 30% to € 1,489 million in the first three quarters of 2022/23 (PY: € 1,147 million) • Adjusted EBITDA at € 452 million, up 73% on the previous year • Declining demand in the third quarter • Ready for a challenging market environment • Guidance for financial year 2022/23 adjusted Leoben – AT&S continued its growth course in the first three quarters of the financial year 2022/23. “After the positive development in the first half of the year, market conditions deteriorated significantly in the third quarter. Depending on how long this market weakness persists, we will react in the short term – however, our long-term strategy will remain unaffected,” says CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. “The major digitalisation and electrification trends remain intact, and we have initiated additional cost optimisation programmes in order to cushion the effects of short-term volatilities,” Gerstenmayer comments on the company’s perspective. Driven by the good development in the first half-year, consolidated revenue improved by 30% to € 1,489 million in the first three quarters of the financial year 2022/23 (PY: € 1,147 million). Adjusted for currency effects, consolidated revenue rose by 17%. It should be noted that the increase was again supported by all segments in the nine-month period. The development was primarily driven by the additional capacity for ABF substrates in Chongqing, China. Furthermore, the strategy to broaden the application portfolio of mobile devices and to promote the module printed circuit board business continues to contribute to the company’s success. The AIM (Automotive, Industrial, Medical) business unit maintained its positive revenue momentum. All three segments benefited from the dynamic market environment, with the Automotive segment recording the strongest percentage growth. EBITDA rose by 71% from € 244 million to € 416 million. The improvement in earnings is primarily attributable to the increase in consolidated revenue. Currency fluctuations of the US dollar and the Chinese renminbi had a positive influence of € 103 million on earnings. Lower demand in the third quarter, start-up costs in Chongqing and Kulim, Malaysia, as well as Leoben, Austria, and higher material, transport and energy costs had a negative impact on earnings. Research and development expenditures were further increased to ensure that AT&S will remain a leading innovation driver going forward. Adjusted for start-up costs, EBITDA amounted to € 452 million (PY: € 262 million), which corresponds to an increase by 73%. Without currency effects, adjusted EBITDA would have grown by 33%. The EBITDA margin amounted to 28.0% (EBITDA margin adjusted for start-up costs: 30.4%), thus significantly exceeding the prior year level of 21.3% (EBITDA margin adjusted for start-up costs: 22.9%). Depreciation and amortisation increased by € 42 million to € 203 million (14% of revenue) due to additions to assets and technology upgrades. EBIT rose from € 83 million to € 214 million. The EBIT margin amounted to 14.3% (PY: 7.2%). Finance costs – net improved from € -11 million in the previous year to € 37 million due to a change in currency effects on the high level of cash and cash equivalents. Profit for the period increased from € 62 million to € 221 million, leading to an increase in earnings per share by € 3.90 from € 1.42 to € 5.33. The financial position was characterised by an increase in non-current assets as of December 31, 2022. Total assets rose to € 4,073 million, up 9% compared to March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of additions to assets and technology upgrades as well as the inflow of liquid funds due to bilateral agreements. Despite the increase in total assets, the equity ratio rose by 1.4 percentage points to 32.0%, thus exceeding 30% despite the large-scale investment programme. Cash and cash equivalents declined to € 686 million (March 31, 2022: € 1,120 million). In addition, AT&S has unused credit lines of € 738 million to secure the financing of the future investment programme and short-term repayments. Key figures Q3 Change Q1-3 Q1-3 Change in € million Q3 2022/23 2021/22 in % 2022/23 2021/22 in % Revenue 419 449 -7% 1,489 1,147 30% EBITDA 101 113 -11% 416 244 71% EBITDA adjusted^1) 117 120 -2% 452 262 73% EBITDA margin (in %) 24.1 25.2 – 28.0 21.3 – EBITDA margin adjusted 28.0 26.8 – 30.4 22.9 – (in %)^1) EBIT 32 52 -38% 214 83 158% EBIT adjusted^1) 49 64 -23% 251 110 128% EBIT margin (in %) 7.7 11.6 – 14.3 7.2 – EBIT margin adjusted 11.7 14.2 – 16.9 9.6 – (in %)^1) Profit for the period -3 43 - 221 62 260% ROCE (in %)^1) n.a. n.a. – 14.5 6.6 – Net CAPEX 314 129 143% 803 436 84% Cash flow from 117 229 -49% 483 332 46% operating activities Earnings per share (in -0.20 1.06 - 5.33 1.42 274% €) Number of employees^2) 15,510 13,282 22% 15,376 12,821 20% ^1) Adjusted for start-up costs ^2) Incl. leased personnel, average. As at December 31, 2022: 15,575 Measures in a challenging market environment AT&S has initiated comprehensive cost optimisation programmes in order to cushion the effects resulting from the current market environment. The programmes focus on increasing the requirements for the ongoing improvement measures and on intensifying and accelerating their implementation. The effects of the sustainable cost optimisation are expected to amount to approximately € 180 million starting from the financial year 2023/24. In addition, a differentiated approach to the investment programmes will be adopted depending to the expected demand. The construction activities at the new plants in Leoben and Kulim will be completed in the coming months. The cost-intensive implementation of the equipment can subsequently take place flexibly in line with market demand. The medium-term development will not be affected by this. Guidance 2022/23 Depending on the market development, AT&S will continue to concentrate on the start-up of the new production capacities at plant III in Chongqing, push ahead the investment project in Kulim and the expansion of the site in Leoben and implement technology upgrades at other locations in the fourth quarter of 2022/23. In view of the highly volatile environment, the ongoing investment projects will be reviewed at frequent intervals and adapted to the respective current situation if required. The expectations for AT&S’s segments are currently as follows: Despite the current fluctuations in demand, the market conditions for IC substrates continue to offer significant growth opportunities in the medium term. The 5G mobile communication standard as well as the module printed circuit board business will remain positive drivers in the area of Mobile Devices. In the Automotive segment, the semiconductor shortage should continue to ease and the growth trend should consequently intensify as the share of electronics per vehicle continues to increase. In the Industrial and Medical segments, AT&S expects a continued positive development for the current financial year. As part of the strategic projects, the management is planning investments totalling up to € 1 billion for the financial year 2022/23 depending on the market environment and the progress of projects. Roughly € 150 million are budgeted for basic investments. Planned investments amounting to € 100 million of the investment budget for the financial year 2021/22 have been postponed to the financial year 2022/23. As a result, the planned investment volume totals up to € 1,250 million. After the good development in the first half of the year, AT&S expects the deterioration of the market environment in the third quarter, in particular in the market for IC substrates, to continue in the fourth quarter. Continued high inflation rates, rising interest rates, recession risks as well as geopolitical developments represent additional elements of uncertainty for the end markets. In this highly volatile environment, AT&S has adjusted its expectations for the financial year 2022/23 and now expects revenue of approximately € 1.8 billion (previously € 2.1 billion). Not including effects from the start-up of the new production capacities in Kulim, Leoben and Chongqing totalling approximately € 50 million (previously: € 75 million), the adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to amount to approximately 25% (previously: between 27 and 30%). Guidance 2025/26 The progress of the production capacity expansion in Chongqing and in Kulim, as well as the expansion of the site in Leoben is still positive despite the challenging global economic and health situation. The management is convinced that the major trends – digitalisation and electrification – are intact. Therefore, AT&S assumes that revenue of approximately € 3.5 billion will be generated in the financial year 2025/26 and expects an EBITDA margin in the range from 27 to 32%. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. The company employs roughly 15,000 people. For further information please visit [1] www.ats.net Press contact: Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; [2]g.reischl @ ats.net Investor Relations contact: Philipp Gebhardt, Senior Director Investor Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; [3]p.gebhardt @ ats.net AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben / Austria [4] www.ats.net ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.02.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0 E-mail: ir @ ats.net Internet: www.ats.net ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02 WKN: 922230 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1549563 End of News EQS News Service 1549563 02.02.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f51707980ec28aa6913e5887cb44c51&application_id=1549563&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. g.reischl @ ats.net 3. p.gebhardt @ ats.net 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f51707980ec28aa6913e5887cb44c51&application_id=1549563&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news