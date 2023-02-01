EQS-DD: VERBUND AG: Ing. Wolfgang Liebscher, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 01.02.2023 / 16:38 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────┐ │ Title: │ Ing. │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ First name: │ Wolfgang │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Liebscher │ └───────────────┴───────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────┐ │ VERBUND AG │ └────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299006UDSEJCTTEJS30 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ DE000HVB7EH5 │ └───────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬─────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼─────────────┤ │ 100.00 % │ 7000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴─────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ not numberable │ not numberable │ └────────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 30/01/2023; UTC+1 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 01.02.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VERBUND AG Am Hof 6A 1010 Wien Austria Internet: www.verbund.com End of News EQS News Service 80737 01.02.2023 CET/CEST