Wienerberger AG: Brick Award 24: Submission started

EQS-Media / 31.01.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST Brick Award 24: Submission started Vienna, January 31, 2023 – The Brick Award is an internationally re-known architectural prize that honors innovative and outstanding brick architecture. Independent architecture critics, experts, architects and developers are invited to submit innovative and creative buildings and other construction works made of clay building materials. The spectrum of applications ranges from building solutions using classic clay blocks, facing bricks and roof tiles to the creative application of clay pavers and ceramic facades panels. The projects can include new and reused bricks. Special attention will be directed to how the project combines functionality, sustainability, climate resilience and energy efficiency. The use of Wienerberger products is not a determining factor for participation. Wienerberger initiated the Brick Award for the first time in 2004 in order to put this natural building material into the spotlight, demonstrating how exciting, exceptional and modern architecture using brick can be. The Brick Award has gained reputation all over the international architectural world in the recent decades. Submission period has started on December 6, 2022 and will be open till March 14, 2023. The submission is free of charge. All the details for the submission as well as on the Brick Award can be found on www.brickaward.com. Five categories qualify for the Brick Award as well as for the submissions: • Feeling at home • Living together • Working together • Sharing public spaces • Building outside the box Wienerberger Group The Wienerberger Group is a leading international provider of smart solutions for the entire building envelope and for infrastructure. Wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks (Porotherm, Terca) and the market leader in clay roof tiles (Koramic, Tondach) in Europe as well as concrete pavers (Semmelrock) in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (Steinzeug-Keramo ceramic pipes and Pipelife plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe. By acquiring Meridian Brick, Wienerberger further strengthened its position as a leading supplier of facade products in North America. With its total of 216 production sites, the Wienerberger Group generated revenues of € 4.0 billion and EBITDA LFL of € 671 million in 2021. For further information, please contact: Claudia Hajdinyak, Head of Corporate Communications Wienerberger AG t +43 664 828 31 83 | claudia.hajdinyak @ wienerberger.com