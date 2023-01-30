EQS-Adhoc: ams-OSRAM AG: Alexander Everke hands over ams OSRAM CEO position to Aldo Kamper

EQS-Ad-hoc: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Personnel ams-OSRAM AG: Alexander Everke hands over ams OSRAM CEO position to Aldo Kamper 30-Jan-2023 / 21:10 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange ------------------------------ Alexander Everke hands over ams OSRAM CEO position to Aldo Kamper Premstaetten, Austria and Munich, Germany (30 January 2023) -- ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS), a global leader in optical solutions, announces that Alexander Everke will step down as CEO of ams OSRAM after seven successful years at the helm of the company. He will be succeeded by Aldo Kamper whom the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM has today appointed as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO. Aldo Kamper has been CEO of Leoni AG, Nuremberg, a global player in energy and data management solutions for the automotive industry, since 2018. Prior, Aldo Kamper spent over 15 years in different management positions with OSRAM, most recently as general manager of the business unit Opto Semiconductors, which recorded significant growth under his leadership. Alexander Everke was appointed member of the Management Board of ams AG (now ams-OSRAM AG) in 2015 and became CEO in 2016. Since then he developed the company into a leading provider of optical solutions via organic growth and successful acquisitions. In this period, group revenues grew rapidly from around EUR 500 million to around EUR 5 billion (fiscal year 2021). At the same time, the company’s portfolio was significantly expanded by innovative sensor products and leading LED technology. Alexander Everke emphasized: „Two years after operationally completing the acquisition of OSRAM the integration of both businesses into one company has reached an advanced stage. ams OSRAM is strongly positioned for the future as a highly innovative semiconductor player with an attractive portfolio and excellent market position. This is the point in time for me to hand over leadership of the company to a successor and pursue other endeavors. I would like to thank my colleagues in the Management Board and the employees of ams OSRAM who supported me on this successful journey.” Dr. Margarete Haase, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of ams OSRAM, noted: “We want to thank Alexander Everke for his tireless commitment and strong leadership over the past years. He has made ams OSRAM a hallmark of innovation, customer orientation, and technological excellence. We wish him all the best for his future. Aldo Kamper will continue and further develop the strategic focus of the company. His technological competence and management experience form an excellent basis to exploit the opportunities from combining sensing and LED technology. He promoted early stages of the development of microLED technology at OSRAM and will drive the successful industrialization of this technology to benefit customers, shareholders and employees.” Alexander Everke will actively support the transfer of his responsibilities and remain in an advisory role to the company until year-end 2023. Further details of the handover, which is expected to be implemented during spring 2023, are still in discussion. ### About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life. With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, consumer, industrial and healthcare sectors maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment. Our around 22,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 5 billion revenues in 2021 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). Find out more about us on [1] https://ams-osram.com ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Language: English Company: ams-OSRAM AG Tobelbader Straße 30 8141 Premstaetten Austria Internet: https://ams-osram.com/ ISIN: AT0000A18XM4