EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ: Repayment of 2023 Notes

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate IMMOFINANZ: Repayment of 2023 Notes 27.01.2023 / 13:58 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ IMMOFINANZ: Repayment of 2023 Notes IMMOFINANZ has fully repaid its 2.625% corporate bond due 27 January 2023 (the “2023 Notes,” ISIN XS1935128956). The repayment was funded with existing cash resources. The principal amount repaid was EUR 187.1 million, which was the outstanding balance of the 2023 Notes following a change of control event which resulted in the repayment of EUR 295.7 million 2023 Notes in April 2022. On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approximately EUR 5.5 billion and covers roughly 260 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: [1] https://www.immofinanz.com For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 [2]communications @ immofinanz.com [3]investor @ immofinanz.com IMMOFINANZ 1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria www.immofinanz.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.01.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290 Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290 E-mail: investor @ immofinanz.com Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 WKN: A2JN9W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1545517 End of News EQS News Service 1545517 27.01.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=80e0770945341ce94336a25dcef56fde&application_id=1545517&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. communications @ immofinanz.com 3. investor @ immofinanz.com