EQS-Adhoc: KA Finanz AG: Repurchase of own bonds

EQS-Ad-hoc: KA Finanz AG / Key word(s): Bond KA Finanz AG: Repurchase of own bonds 24-Jan-2023 / 13:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ KA Finanz AG (the "Issuer") announces that it is prepared to buy back the following "Legacy Funding" Notes still outstanding beyond 31.12.2023 by 31.03.2023 at the latest: • XS0236776877 • XS0279423775 • AT0000441209 For this purpose, inquiries from investors will be assessed and, if deemed appropriate, accepted. Under no circumstances does this constitute a redemption obligation and the issuer reserves the right to reject offers without giving reasons. Stock Exchange: Vienna, Luxembourg Contact: KA Finanz AG, A-1020 Wien, Taborstraße 1-3 Investor Relations Telefon: +43(0)1/310 06 06 -0 E-Mail: investorrelations @ kafinanz.at ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement: ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 24-Jan-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: KA Finanz AG Taborstraße 1-3 1020 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 1 310 06 06 E-mail: info @ kafinanz.at Internet: https://www.kafinanz.at/DE/Homepage.aspx ISIN: XS0279423775, XS0236776877, XS0279423775, AT0000441209 Listed: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1542357 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1542357 24-Jan-2023 CET/CEST