EQS-News: Wolftank Group establishes joint consortium for integrated hydrogen refueling systems with Italian public transport provider TPER

EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Alliance Wolftank Group establishes joint consortium for integrated hydrogen refueling systems with Italian public transport provider TPER 24.01.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Press release Innsbruck, 24 January 2023 Wolftank Group establishes joint consortium for integrated hydrogen refueling systems with Italian public transport provider TPER • Capital increase of EUR 5.9 million completed • Funds will be used for hydrogen refuelling systems, e-charging stations and further expansion Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specialised in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, has been selected as an operational-industrial partner for a joint consortium by TPER - the public transport provider in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna - following a public tender. The new consortium, TPH[2], has just been established and will be responsible for integrated hydrogen refuelling systems for buses to be installed by 2026. Among others, this will implement the renewal of Bologna's public transport fleet with 127 zero-emission vehicles. Bologna is one of the 100 European cities aiming to achieve climate neutrality by 2030 as part of the EU Commission's mission. Further details can be found in TPER's press release: [1] https://www.tper.it/tph2 Capital increase completed In parallel, Wolftank Group successfully placed and completed the capital increase approved in December. The number of shares of the Group was increased to 4,801,504 and the new shares were delivered to the depositories of the subscribers. A total of EUR 5.9 million is now available for further business expansion. The globally active Wolftank Group develops and implements state-of-the-art technologies as well as infrastructure solutions for zero-emission mobility and supplies, along with other products, turnkey modular hydrogen refuelling systems. "We were able to implement our capital increase successfully and in a very short time. It strengthens our liquidity base and positions us even better for upcoming growth. The market offers great opportunities, particularly in the area of future mobility. With our decades of hydrogen expertise, we have an excellent basis in this sector. With the new funds, we will implement orders such as for hydrogen refuelling systems or e-charging station infrastructure and will invest in our technological lead," says Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. The Group intends to meet the high demand for temporary mobile hydrogen refuelling systems, for example, and is currently developing rental and hire-purchase offers; around EUR 1 million from the capital increase will be used for this purpose. About Wolftank Group Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange AG and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: [2] www.wolftankgroup.com Contact: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG phone: +43 (512) 345726 Email: [3]investor-relations @ wolftankgroup.com Disclaimer: This communication contains forward-looking statements based on current knowledge, expectations, and projections of Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG's management about the future. All statements are subject to potentially uncertain assumptions and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements can be identified using words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "assume" or similar. Consequently, statements relating to the future are only valid at the time they are made. 