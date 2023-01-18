EQS-DD: EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 18.01.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Mag. MBA First name: Viktor Last name(s): Sigl 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Position: Mobility AG b) Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market 3 participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PIERER Mobility AG b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 b) Nature of the Disposal transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) Volume(s) 80.00 EUR 208 units 80.00 EUR 95 units 80.00 EUR 197 units Price Aggregated volume d) Aggregated price 80.00 EUR 500 units e) Date of the 2023-01-17; UTC +1 transaction f) Place of the WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO transaction ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.01.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S End of News EQS News Service 80505 18.01.2023 CET/CEST